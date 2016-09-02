Islamic State's military retreat raises risk of attacks in France: prosecutor

PARIS (Reuters) - Islamic State's military pullback in Iraq and Syria increases the risk of Islamist attacks in France like the ones the country suffered this year and last, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins was quoted saying on Friday.

"We see clearly in the history of terrorism that when terrorist organizations are in difficulty on their own turf they look for an opportunity to attack abroad," he said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper, adding that the military pressure IS faces could result in more French jihadis and their families returning home.

Many of those involved in deadly attacks in France since last year were French born.