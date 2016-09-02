FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Islamic State's military retreat raises risk of attacks in France: prosecutor
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 9:42 AM / a year ago

Islamic State's military retreat raises risk of attacks in France: prosecutor

A policeman holds a HKG36 assault rifle as he secures the position in front of the city hall after two assailants had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du -Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, July 26, 2016.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Islamic State's military pullback in Iraq and Syria increases the risk of Islamist attacks in France like the ones the country suffered this year and last, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins was quoted saying on Friday.

"We see clearly in the history of terrorism that when terrorist organizations are in difficulty on their own turf they look for an opportunity to attack abroad," he said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper, adding that the military pressure IS faces could result in more French jihadis and their families returning home.

Many of those involved in deadly attacks in France since last year were French born.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Leigh Thomas

