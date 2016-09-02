Uzbek President Karimov has died: diplomatic sources
ALMATY Uzbek President Islam Karimov has died after suffering a stroke at the age of 78, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday, leaving no obvious successor to take over.
PARIS Islamic State's military pullback in Iraq and Syria increases the risk of Islamist attacks in France like the ones the country suffered this year and last, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins was quoted saying on Friday.
"We see clearly in the history of terrorism that when terrorist organizations are in difficulty on their own turf they look for an opportunity to attack abroad," he said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper, adding that the military pressure IS faces could result in more French jihadis and their families returning home.
Many of those involved in deadly attacks in France since last year were French born.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
ALMATY Uzbek President Islam Karimov has died after suffering a stroke at the age of 78, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday, leaving no obvious successor to take over.
BAGHDAD A blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad on Friday set off rockets that hit neighboring districts, killing at least four residents and injuring a dozen others, police and hospital sources said.
BERLIN German officials have told Turkey that German lawmakers must be allowed to visit 250 German soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, and expect a visit planned in October to occur, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.