a year ago
French church attackers forced priest to kneel before killing him: nun
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 3:34 PM / a year ago

French church attackers forced priest to kneel before killing him: nun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The two attackers in a French church on Tuesday forced an elderly priest to kneel before killing him and also filmed the murder, a nun who escaped the scene said on French radio.

The nun was one of several people taken hostage by the knifemen during a morning mass at the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near the northern city of Rouen.

"They forced him to kneel and he tried to defend himself and that is how the drama started," the nun who gave her name as Sister Danielle told RMC radio, adding that she fled at the moment that one of the attackers killed the priest.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
