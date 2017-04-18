Guns, explosives found at Marseille flat in foiled pre-election attack: prosecutor

PARIS (Reuters) - A machine gun, two hand guns and three kilos of TATP explosive were among the weapons found at a flat in Marseille raided by police on Tuesday after they foiled an imminent attack ahead of the French election, according to the Paris prosecutor.

The two Frenchmen had met while sharing a cell in prison and were known to police as having turned to radical Islam, prosecutor Francois Molins said at a news conference.

He added that an Islamic State flag and jihadist propaganda had previously been found at the home of one of the men, while the other was thought to have had links to a Belgian jihadist cell.