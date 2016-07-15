FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish minister says Nice attacks points to jihadist act
July 15, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Spanish minister says Nice attacks points to jihadist act

Spain's Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz adjusts his collar while testifying at the interior commission in Parliament in Madrid, Spain, August 14, 2015.Sergio Perez/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's acting interior minister on Friday said the information gathered by French and Spanish intelligence services about the attacks in the French city of Nice were pointing to a jihadist act.

"It is a brutal attack which, despite not being yet claimed, looks like being part of the offensive of jihadist terrorism, a question on which our intelligence services coincide with the French services," Jorge Fernandez Diaz told journalists.

Spain would also up security in places with high tourist activity, events where large number of people gather and keep high levels of security at the border with France set in place during the European Championship soccer tournament, he said.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

