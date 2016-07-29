FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France church attacker urges assaults on coalition states: video
July 29, 2016 / 7:32 AM / a year ago

France church attacker urges assaults on coalition states: video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Islamic State’s Amaq news agency released a video of one of two teenagers who killed a priest in a church in France this week calling for more attacks in France and other countries of a coalition waging a campaign against the militant group.

In the 2-1/2 minute video, Abdel-Malik Nabil Petitjean, 19, urged fellow Islamic State supporters to "strike the coalition countries", in retaliation for what he said were "thousands of air strikes on our lands".

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams

