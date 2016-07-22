FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel aide says cannot confirm Munich shooting was terrorism
#World News
July 22, 2016 / 9:17 PM / a year ago

Merkel aide says cannot confirm Munich shooting was terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany cannot confirm that the shooting attack in Munich in which at least nine people were killed on Friday was an act of terrorism, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said.

Police in Munich said nine people had been killed in the attack, including a dead body found near the scene. They are trying to verify whether the body is that of one of the attackers.

"We cannot rule out that it is linked to terrorism but we can't confirm it either, but we are also investigating in this direction," Peter Altmaier said on German television.

He added that the security cabinet would hold a meeting midday on Saturday to assess the situation.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Joseph Nasr

