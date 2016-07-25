FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Unclear if bomb attacker in Bavaria was Islamist or not: police
July 25, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Unclear if bomb attacker in Bavaria was Islamist or not: police

Police photographes a flat where the 27-year-old Syrian suspect lived, after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany, July 25, 2016.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Bavaria's police force said on Monday that it was unclear whether the 27-year-old Syrian man who set off a bomb outside a crowded music festival in the town of Ansbach was an Islamist or not.

German newspaper Die Welt had quoted Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann as saying: "My personal view is that it is unfortunately very likely that a real Islamist suicide attack took place here."

Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley

