Doctor shot in Berlin clinic has died, police say

BERLIN (Reuters) - A doctor who was shot at by a patient in a university clinic in southwestern Berlin has died, police in Berlin said on Twitter, adding that they had no indications that anyone else was injured or that there were any other perpetrators.
Police added that the situation at the Benjamin Franklin campus of the Charite university hospital was now "under control" and investigators were on the scene to determine the background to the crime.
Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel