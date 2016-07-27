FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suitcase explosion in Germany probably caused by aerosol can: police
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 27, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Suitcase explosion in Germany probably caused by aerosol can: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A suitcase exploded near a reception center for migrants in southern Germany, on Wednesday, but the blast may have been caused by an aerosol can inside it, and there was no evidence of explosives being involved, police said.

The incident in the Bavarian town of Zirndorf, which occurred at around 2.15 p.m. local time, sparked jitters following the spate of violent attacks since July 18 and news of the blast spread rapidly on social media outlets.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two of the five attacks.

"Up to now, there is no evidence that the suitcase was detonated by explosives," according to a police statement. "At no point were any people in danger."

A spray can in the suitcase may have triggered the explosion, causing the suitcase to burst into flames, police said.

Police said they were looking for a man around 30 years of age and a woman of about 25 who may have owned the suitcase.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, Paul Carrel and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Balmforth

