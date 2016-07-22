FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says stands ready to assist Germany after Munich shooting
#World News
July 22, 2016 / 8:47 PM / a year ago

Britain says stands ready to assist Germany after Munich shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain stands ready to assist Germany after gunmen attacked a busy shopping mall in Munich, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"I am shocked and appalled by the terrible attack unfolding this evening in Munich, and the loss of life. My thoughts are with those injured and the families of those killed," Johnson said in a statement.

"We stand ready to assist our friends in Germany. Our travel advice to UK nationals in the area tonight is to stay indoors and follow the advice of the local authorities."

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Jemima Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
