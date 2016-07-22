FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Foreign Office says 'urgently investigating' attacks in Munich
July 22, 2016 / 6:24 PM / a year ago

UK Foreign Office says 'urgently investigating' attacks in Munich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office said on Friday it was "urgently investigating" shootings in the southern German city of Munich.

Munich police said gunmen went on a shooting rampage in a shopping center, killing and wounding many people. The police also reported eyewitness accounts of shooting in two other areas of Munich.

"We are urgently investigating an incident in Munich and stand ready to provide assistance to British Nationals," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Jemima Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
