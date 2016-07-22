UK Foreign Office says 'urgently investigating' attacks in Munich

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office said on Friday it was "urgently investigating" shootings in the southern German city of Munich.

Munich police said gunmen went on a shooting rampage in a shopping center, killing and wounding many people. The police also reported eyewitness accounts of shooting in two other areas of Munich.

"We are urgently investigating an incident in Munich and stand ready to provide assistance to British Nationals," the Foreign Office said in a statement.