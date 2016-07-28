Police in Germany search job agency after reports of armed woman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police special forces in Germany's fourth largest city were searching an employment agency building on Thursday after witnesses told police they saw an armed woman, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said that they had just detained a suspect on another matter at the employment agency when witnesses said they had seen an armed woman walking around in the building.

Bild newspaper had reported the special forces operation while the local Express newspaper had reported that an apparently armed man had been seen in the building.