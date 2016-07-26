FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germans full of fear, need answers after Islamist attacks: Bavaria premier
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 1:42 PM / a year ago

Germans full of fear, need answers after Islamist attacks: Bavaria premier

Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer attends a news conference in Sankt Quirin, Germany, July 26, 2016.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. QUIRIN, Germany (Reuters) - Germans are full of fear and need answers from their politicians after four violent attacks in less than a week, two of which have been linked to Islamistic terrorism, Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday.

"We need more security in Germany," Seehofer, leader of Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union party, told a news conference, urging the federal government to take decisive action to improve security after the attacks.

"People are riled up, full of fear, and that is completely understandable. They need reliable answers from politicians and not endless debates and justifications," he said/

Reporting by Joern Poltz and Andrea Shalal; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

