Munich police say gunman killed himself; likely sole shooter

BERLIN (Reuters) - The man found dead near the scene of a bloody shooting at a Munich shopping center killed himself and was likely the sole shooter in the attack, a spokesman for the Munich police said on Saturday.

Police said ten people died in the attack, including the possible gunman.

Earlier police had said they were looking for up to three suspects in the attack, citing eyewitness accounts. Early Saturday, a Munich police spokesman said it was now believed likely that only one man was responsible for the shooting.