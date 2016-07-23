FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says Munich shooting is a 'terrorist attack'
July 23, 2016 / 2:32 AM / a year ago

France's Hollande says Munich shooting is a 'terrorist attack'

French President Francois Hollande attends a news conference at the Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, July 19, 2016.Rafael Marchante

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A deadly shooting in Munich was a "disgusting terrorist attack" aimed at stirring up fear in Germany after France was targeted last week, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman shot dead at least nine people on Friday by opening fire in a busy Munich shopping mall, but the city's police have said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack.

"The terrorist attack that struck Munich killing many people is a disgusting act that aims to foment fear in Germany after other European countries," Hollande said in a statement.

"Germany will resist, it can count on France's friendship and cooperation," he said, adding that he would speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday morning.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
