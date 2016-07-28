FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Merkel says believes she acted responsibly after attacks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 28, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she believed she had acted correctly after a spate of attacks in Germany, responding to questions about why she had not visited the attack sites by saying she would attend a memorial ceremony on Sunday in Munich.

"That's a question that I obviously ask myself whenever something happens. I will be at the memorial ceremony in Munich on Sunday - I decided last Saturday to go to that memorial ceremony," she told a news conference in Berlin for which she interrupted her vacation.

"The interior minister was in Munich the day after the shooting spree (there). A decision has to be taken on this each time and perhaps some members of the public have a different view to the way I decided to do things," she added.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley; Writing Michelle Martin

