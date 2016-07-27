FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama offers condolences to Merkel over recent attacks: White House
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 11:04 PM / a year ago

Obama offers condolences to Merkel over recent attacks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to offer his condolences over the recent terrorist and other violent attacks in southern Germany, the White House said.

Obama offered Germany the U.S. government's full support as investigations into the attacks proceed, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Merkel also discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated "the urgent importance of durably ending the violence in eastern Ukraine," the statement said. 

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

