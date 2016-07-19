FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Islamic State posts video of purported German train attacker vowing suicide mission
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 2:22 PM / a year ago

Islamic State posts video of purported German train attacker vowing suicide mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State posted a video on Tuesday in which a man whom it identifies as the Afghan refugee who attacked passengers with an axe on a train in Germany vows to carry out a suicide mission and urges other Muslims to do the same.

In the two minute and 20 second video, entitled "Germany – Video of the Islamic State Soldier Muhammad Riyad Who Carried out the Wuerzburg Attack", a young man wields a small knife, which he says he will use to slaughter infidels and avenge the deaths of men, women and children in Muslim countries.

It was not immediately possible to verify that the man in the video was the train attacker. The video was posted by Islamic State's news agency, Amaq.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Amina Ismail; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
