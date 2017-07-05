BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors said four people had been detained after automatic weapons were found in house searches in Brussels as part a counter-terrorism investigation overnight into Wednesday.

Police found Kalashnikovs, bullet-proof vests and ammunition in raids on two garages and four homes in the capital's Anderlecht district, Belgian media outlet RTBF reported.

"During one of the house searches, various weapons were found," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the overnight detentions were separate from investigations into Islamist attacks in Paris in November 2015, which killed 130 people, and in Brussels four months later in which 32 people were killed.

