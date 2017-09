PARIS (Reuters) - Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in November’s Paris attacks, was put under formal investigation by French magistrates on Wednesday on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization, murder, kidnapping and holding weapons and explosives.

He will be put in solitary confinement, lawyer Frank Berton said.

Abdeslam had been extradited to France from Belgium earlier in the day. He was arrested in Brussels on March 18.