Italian victims of Nice attack flown to Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The bodies of four Italian victims of last week's truck attack in the French resort of Nice were flown to an airport in the northern city of Milan in a military plane on Wednesday.

Five Italians were among 84 people who died when a Tunisian man drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day last Thursday in an attack that was claimed by Islamic State.

Italian authorities did not say which of the victims were brought back on Wednesday to Milan's Malpensa airport, where President Sergio Mattarella met their relatives.

The four coffins, wrapped in Italy's tricolor flag, were blessed by a priest and placed in hearses before being taken for separate funeral services, video footage released by the president's office showed.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica said the fifth victim's body was still in Nice where her husband was looking after their daughter, who was injured in the attack.