FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
American woman killed in London knife attack, police say
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

American woman killed in London knife attack, police say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An American woman was killed by a man with suspected mental health issues who went on the rampage with a knife in London, police said on Thursday, adding there was no evidence to suggest the attack was terrorism-related.

"The woman who was murdered was an American national. Those injured were Australian, American, Israeli and British," Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters outside police headquarters in central London.

No further details of the victims were immediately available.

Rowley said that a Norwegian national of Somali origin had been detained but they had found no evidence of radicalisation to suggest the motive was related to terrorism.

"All of the work we have done so far increasingly points to this tragic incident as having been triggered by mental health issues," he said.

"We believe this was a spontaneous attack and that the victims were selected at random.

"So far we have found no evidence of radicalization that would suggest that the man in our custody is in any way motivated by terrorism."

Earlier media reports had suggested one of the wounded was a Spanish national but Rowley made no mention of any Spanish victims.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.