Man arrested on suspicion of murder after London knife attack

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a knife attack in central London in which one woman was killed and five people injured, police said on Thursday.
“Early indications suggest that mental health was a factor in this horrific attack. However we are keeping an open mind regarding the motive,” London Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement.
Police used a Taser electric shock gun while arresting the 19-year-old suspect.
