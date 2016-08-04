FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 4, 2016 / 8:10 AM / in a year

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after London knife attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers stand near a forensics tent after a knife attack in Russell Square in London, Britain August 4, 2016 REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a knife attack in central London in which one woman was killed and five people injured, police said on Thursday.

“Early indications suggest that mental health was a factor in this horrific attack. However we are keeping an open mind regarding the motive,” London Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement.

Police used a Taser electric shock gun while arresting the 19-year-old suspect.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Giles Elgood

