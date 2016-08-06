FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Man appears in court charged with murder after London knife attack

Flowers are left near the scene of a knife attack in Russell Square in London, Britain August 4, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of a U.S. woman during a knife attack in central London this week that left five others wounded, British media reported.

Zakaria Bulhan, a Norwegian man of Somali origin, was detained pending trial, charged with the murder of 64-year-old tourist Darlene Horton, the BBC said.

Bulhan was also charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Armed police were called late on Wednesday after a man began attacking people in London's Russell Square, a park near the site of a 2005 suicide bombing. Police said there was no evidence Wednesday's attack was terrorism-related.

A British man who was stabbed in the stomach suffered serious injuries, police said. Four others - an American man, a man and a woman from Australia and an Israeli woman - suffered stab wounds but were released from hospital.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones

