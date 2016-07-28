Merkel says Germany stands against terrorists' culture of hatred

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that terrorists wanted to reduce Germany's readiness to take in refugees but she added that her government was against that as she spoke after a spate of recent attacks in the south of the country.

"The terrorists want to make us lose sight of what is important to us, break down our cohesion and sense of community as well as inhibiting our way of life, our openness and our willingness take in people who are in need," she told a news conference for which she interrupted her vacation.

"They see hatred and fear between cultures and they see hatred and fear between religions. We stand decisively against that," she added.

