Britain to review security of large public events after Nice attack
July 15, 2016 / 11:18 AM / a year ago

Britain to review security of large public events after Nice attack

France's tricolour hangs at half mast next to Britain's Union Flag on the roof of 10 Downing Street in central London, July 15, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are reviewing security plans for large public events next week following an attack during a fireworks show in the French city of Nice, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

"The police are looking at the security situation and are reviewing security around large public events taking place in the UK over the next seven days," she told reporters.

"That's the prudent, cautious, right thing to do in this sort of situation."

Britain's emergency committee met on Friday to discuss its response to the attack in Nice where a gunman killed more than 80 people by driving a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd gathered to watch a Bastille Day celebration.

May's spokeswoman said a small number of British nationals had been injured in the attack.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
