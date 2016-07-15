FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 7:01 PM / a year ago

France killer's motives not yet established: interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French investigators have not yet established whether the truck driver who killed at least 84 people by plowing through a crowd in Nice late on Thursday was inspired by jihadist messages, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

"We have an individual who was not known to intelligence services for activities linked to radical Islam," Cazeneuve told broadcaster TF1.

Asked if he could confirm the attacker's motives were linked to jihadism, he said: "No".

Reporting by Michel Rose and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alison Williams

