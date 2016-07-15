France killer's motives not yet established: interior minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French investigators have not yet established whether the truck driver who killed at least 84 people by plowing through a crowd in Nice late on Thursday was inspired by jihadist messages, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

"We have an individual who was not known to intelligence services for activities linked to radical Islam," Cazeneuve told broadcaster TF1.

Asked if he could confirm the attacker's motives were linked to jihadism, he said: "No".