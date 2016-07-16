FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Any radicalization of Nice attacker must have been quick: interior minister
July 16, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Any radicalization of Nice attacker must have been quick: interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - If the Nice truck attacker who killed 84 people on Thursday was an Islamist militant, he must have become radicalized very quickly, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday.

Speaking after Islamic State claimed the attacker as one of its soldiers, Cazeneuve repeated that France had no evidence of that from his criminal record or from intelligence information.

"It seems that he was radicalized very quickly - in any case these are the elements that have come up from the testimony of the people around him," he told reporters in Paris.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose

