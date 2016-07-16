Any radicalization of Nice attacker must have been quick: interior minister

PARIS (Reuters) - If the Nice truck attacker who killed 84 people on Thursday was an Islamist militant, he must have become radicalized very quickly, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday.

Speaking after Islamic State claimed the attacker as one of its soldiers, Cazeneuve repeated that France had no evidence of that from his criminal record or from intelligence information.

"It seems that he was radicalized very quickly - in any case these are the elements that have come up from the testimony of the people around him," he told reporters in Paris.