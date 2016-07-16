Islamic State claims responsibility for Nice attack: Amaq news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for the deadly attack in the Riviera city of Nice on Thursday that killed at least 84 people.

"The person who carried out the operation in Nice, France, to run down people was one of the soldiers of Islamic State," the news agency Amaq, which supports Islamic State, said via its Telegram account.

"He carried out the operation in response to calls to target nationals of states that are part of the coalition fighting Islamic State," the statement said.