#World News
July 21, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

Five to appear in Paris court in connection with Nice attack

Soldiers from the French Foreign Legion patrol on the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016.Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Five people held for questioning over the Bastille day attack in the southern French city of Nice will appear in court on Thursday and could be placed under formal investigation, a judicial source said.

The suspects have already been transferred from the custody of the French anti-terrorism unit SDAT to the Paris court where they could be charged, the source said.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack by 31 year-old Tunisian driver Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel who rammed his truck into a crowd of Bastille day revelers, killing at least 84 .

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
