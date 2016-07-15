Berlin students and teacher among those killed in France attack

(Reuters) - Three Berlin residents were among the 84 people killed when an attacker crashed a heavy truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France, local authorities in the German capital said on Friday.

Authorities at the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district office said that a teacher and two students were among the victims. Earlier, Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller and German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere had said they feared Germans were among those killed.

A high school class was in Nice celebrating their recent high school graduation, according to local media reports.