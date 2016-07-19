FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Germans confirmed killed in Nice attack
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Three Germans confirmed killed in Nice attack

People place flowers and candles that were left in tribute at makeshift memorials to the victims of the truck attack around a music gazebo in Nice, France, July 18, 2016.Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German teacher from Berlin and two of her pupils were among the victims of last week's truck attack in the French resort of Nice that killed 84 people, Germany's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

"Our fears have unfortunately now become a sad certainty: in the terrible attack that took place in Nice last week, a female teacher and two of her female pupils from Berlin lost their lives," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.

He added that another female pupil had been injured and was being treated. Her life was not in danger, Steinmeier said.

The ministry did not identify the victims.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

