a year ago
France's Hollande says dozens still fighting for their lives after Nice attack
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says dozens still fighting for their lives after Nice attack

French President Francois Hollande leaves the Pasteur Hospital the day after the Bastille Day truck attack, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, France (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said about 50 people were still fighting for the lives following the attack that killed at least 84 people in Nice on Thursday.

"About 50 people are in an absolute urgency between life and death," Hollande said after visiting victims at a hospital in the French Riviera city.

He added that there were a lot of foreigners and children among the dead and warned that the fight against extremist groups would be long because they would continue to try to strike at Western values.

Reporting By Sophie Sassard; writing by John Irish; editing by Bate Felix

