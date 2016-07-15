Interpol deploys response team to Nice attack scene

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol on Friday said it had deployed an incident response team to Nice where a gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck drove it at a crowd and killed at least 84 people.

The France-based international police organization said the team included terrorism and information specialists who would carry out real-time checks against its global databases.

President Francois Hollande said the attack was without doubt a terrorist act.

The team also includes identification expertise to assist with the global coordination of so-called ante-mortem data collection to help with the identification process of victims, Interpol said.