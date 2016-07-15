FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Interpol deploys response team to Nice attack scene
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 1:04 PM / a year ago

Interpol deploys response team to Nice attack scene

Armed soldiers patrol along the beach in Nice, France, July 15, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol on Friday said it had deployed an incident response team to Nice where a gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck drove it at a crowd and killed at least 84 people.

The France-based international police organization said the team included terrorism and information specialists who would carry out real-time checks against its global databases.

President Francois Hollande said the attack was without doubt a terrorist act.

The team also includes identification expertise to assist with the global coordination of so-called ante-mortem data collection to help with the identification process of victims, Interpol said.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
