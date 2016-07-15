Italy boosts controls at French border crossings after Nice attack

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will boost controls at three road crossings into France and at the Ventimiglia train link between the two countries following the truck attack in nearby Nice, Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said on Friday.

"Our security apparatus is at work," Alfano said on his Twitter feed.

At least 84 people were killed and 18 were in a critical condition after a gunman drove a truck at high speed into a crowd in the southern French sea resort of Nice, which is 35 km (22 miles) from the Italian frontier.