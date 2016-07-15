FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy boosts controls at French border crossings after Nice attack
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Italy boosts controls at French border crossings after Nice attack

French forensic police continue their investigation as they gather clues the day after a truck at high speed ran into a crowd killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will boost controls at three road crossings into France and at the Ventimiglia train link between the two countries following the truck attack in nearby Nice, Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said on Friday.

"Our security apparatus is at work," Alfano said on his Twitter feed.

At least 84 people were killed and 18 were in a critical condition after a gunman drove a truck at high speed into a crowd in the southern French sea resort of Nice, which is 35 km (22 miles) from the Italian frontier.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by John Stonestreet

