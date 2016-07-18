Italian man confirmed killed in Nice attack

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's foreign ministry said on Monday an Italian man has been confirmed among the victims of last week's truck attack in the French Riviera resort of Nice that killed 84 people.

A ministry statement said French police had named the man as Mario Casati. It said his family had been informed, but gave no further information about his identity.

Italian media said Casati was a 90 year-old Milan resident, who was in Nice with a female friend who is one of the remaining four missing Italians.

The foreign ministry said an Italian-American citizen had also been identified among the victims but gave no name.