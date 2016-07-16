Nice cancels jazz festival after Bastille Day killings

A woman places a stuffed toy alongside flowers, flags and a large stuffed toy in tribute to victims, two days after an attack by the driver of a heavy truck who ran into a crowd on Bastille Day killing scores and injuring as many on the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice, France, July 16, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - A five-day jazz festival in Nice has been canceled following the killing of at least 84 people in the city by a truck driver, organizers said.

The festival, which had lined up acts such as Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour and British trip hop act Massive Attack, was scheduled to run from July 16 until 20.

"Cancellation of the Nice Jazz Festival after the terrible attack which hit Nice on July 14," the festival website said without giving further details.