Britain's foreign minister Johnson says shocked by events in Nice

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday he was shocked and saddened by the attack in Nice where a gunman killed more than 80 people by driving a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd.

The attack took place on the famed seafront Promenade des Anglais as a Bastille Day fireworks show came to an end.

"Shocked and saddened by the appalling events in Nice, and the terrible loss of life," Johnson, the former London mayor, said on Twitter.