a year ago
Britain's foreign minister Johnson says shocked by events in Nice
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Britain's foreign minister Johnson says shocked by events in Nice

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses staff inside the Foreign Office in London, July 14, 2016.Andrew Matthews/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday he was shocked and saddened by the attack in Nice where a gunman killed more than 80 people by driving a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd.

The attack took place on the famed seafront Promenade des Anglais as a Bastille Day fireworks show came to an end.

"Shocked and saddened by the appalling events in Nice, and the terrible loss of life," Johnson, the former London mayor, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

