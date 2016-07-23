Kerry, on private travel to Nice, to visit American hurt in attack

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Nice on Saturday "on private business" and will visit an American still hospitalized after a truck driver deliberately plowed into a crowd in the city during Bastille Day celebrations last week.
Three U.S. citizens were among the 84 killed in the attack, in which Tunisian delivery man Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a 19-tonne truck along a packed sea-front promenade before police shot him dead.
"Secretary Kerry is in Nice today on private business," a senior State Department said in a statement. "While there, he will visit with an American injured in last week's terrorist attack who is recovering in a local hospital."
Kerry arrived in Paris on Friday for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas but the meeting was canceled after Abbas' brother died.
Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Susan Thomas