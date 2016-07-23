FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, on private travel to Nice, to visit American hurt in attack
July 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Kerry, on private travel to Nice, to visit American hurt in attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at a press briefing after a "Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL: Joint Plenary Session" at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2016.Joshua Roberts - RTSJ3OF

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Nice on Saturday "on private business" and will visit an American still hospitalized after a truck driver deliberately plowed into a crowd in the city during Bastille Day celebrations last week.

Three U.S. citizens were among the 84 killed in the attack, in which Tunisian delivery man Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a 19-tonne truck along a packed sea-front promenade before police shot him dead.

"Secretary Kerry is in Nice today on private business," a senior State Department said in a statement. "While there, he will visit with an American injured in last week's terrorist attack who is recovering in a local hospital."

Kerry arrived in Paris on Friday for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas but the meeting was canceled after Abbas' brother died.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Susan Thomas

