FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
May says UK standing shoulder to shoulder with France after attack
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 10:44 AM / a year ago

May says UK standing shoulder to shoulder with France after attack

A Republican Guard pays respects after lowering the French national flag at half-mast at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 15, 2016, the day after the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain stood shoulder to shoulder with France after the Nice attack that killed over 80 people and was reviewing whether the UK needed to do more to boost its own security.

"I will speak to President (Francois) Hollande today and make clear that the United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with France today as we have done so often in the past," she said.

"The threat level here in the United Kingdom is already at severe, that means that a terrorist attack is highly likely," she added in broadcast remarks. "Senior officials today will be reviewing what more we can do to ascertain whether there is any further action we need to take."

May, who took over as prime minister on Wednesday with the job of steering Britain out of the European Union, said her deputy national security adviser would chair the review.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.