French investigators still to determine Nice attacker's militant links: prosecutor

PARIS (Reuters) - French security officials are still assessing whether the driver of a truck that rammed into people on the Nice seafront was working alone or in a group, but the attack bears the hallmark of Islamist militants, the Paris prosecutor said on Friday.

"(The investigation) will try to determine whether he benefited from accomplices (and) it will also try to find out whether Mohamed Laouaiej Bouhlel had ties to Islamist terrorist organizations," Francois Molins told a news conference, referring to the divorced father of Tunisian nationality.

"Although yesterday's attack has not been claimed, this sort of thing fits in perfectly with calls for murder from such terrorist organizations."

Molins, who said Bouhlel's ex-wife was in police custody, added that the man had shot several times at policemen before his vehicle was stopped and he was killed.

Police found one pistol and various fake weapons in the truck's cabin. They later seized a telephone and computer at his home.