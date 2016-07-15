FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Top Saudi clerics condemn France attack, urges focus on Syria: TV
July 15, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Top Saudi clerics condemn France attack, urges focus on Syria: TV

A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's top religious body on Friday condemned the attack that killed 84 people in the French city of Nice, according to a statement published on Saudi TV channel Ekhbaria's website.

The Secretariat of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars also said the world should not be distracted from the war in Syria and what it called crimes by the "Syrian regime."

"Islam values the sanctity of human blood and forbids terrorism which kills and terrifies peaceful people in their homes, markets and places of work. This terrorist crime ought to remind everyone of its equivalents in stricken Syria," it said.

Saudi Arabia opposes the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has backed armed groups fighting his rule, .

Reporting By Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
