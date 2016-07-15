Two U.S. citizens among dead after truck attack in Nice: U.S. State Dept
Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.Eric Gaillard
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens are among those killed in the truck attack in Nice, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Friday.
