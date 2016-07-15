FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French nationals in Tokyo, Sydney hold vigils after Nice attack
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 1:48 PM / a year ago

French nationals in Tokyo, Sydney hold vigils after Nice attack

French residents in Japan and French embassy staff gather to take a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, at the official residence for the French ambassador to Japan in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2016.Issei Kato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French nationals attended vigils in Tokyo and Sydney on Friday to pay their respects after at least 84 people were killed when an attacker plowed a heavy truck into crowds marking Bastille day in Nice.

In Tokyo, a group of French nationals gathered at the residency of France's ambassador to Japan. "I came here because when we live far away it is very difficult and we feel even further," said Aude Luce, a French national living in Tokyo.

In Sydney, members of the local French community, some draped in their country's flag, lit candles and held a minute of silence for the victims of what President Francois Hollande has called a terrorist act.

Reporting By Reuters Television, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

