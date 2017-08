A woman arrives with a stuffed toy and a bouquet of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday ordered flags at the White House and other U.S. government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of the attack in Nice, France, the White House said.

The attack on Thursday killed at least 84 people. Obama was expected to speak publicly about the attack at a White House event on Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET.