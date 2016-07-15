White House offering 'strongest support' to France

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Friday said that President Barack Obama called French President Francois Hollande after the terrorist attack in Nice to offer his condolences and the "strongest support" of the United States.

"France is, after all, our oldest ally," Earnest said during the daily White House briefing.

Earnest said Obama offered France security cooperation and that U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials have been in touch with their French counterparts.