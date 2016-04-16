FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European parliament drivers had IS propaganda: report
April 16, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

European parliament drivers had IS propaganda: report

An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two drivers for a private company serving the European parliament have been found carrying compact discs containing propaganda for Islamic State militants, Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.

Citing several unnamed sources, Der Spiegel said both drivers - one in Brussels, one in Strasbourg - had been dismissed and Belgian police were investigating.

The European parliament declined to comment because of security considerations. Belgian police were not immediately available for comment.

Given other indications that some drivers had criminal backgrounds, Der Spiegel said the European parliament had decided on Monday to no longer employ private personnel but only drivers directly employed by the legislature, at an extra cost of 3.7 million euros ($4.17 million).

The magazine said 65 drivers currently worked in Brussels for the 751 European parliamentarians and 85 in Strasbourg, in addition to 23 drivers employed by the parliament.

Belgium is on high alert after suicide bombers killed 32 people and injured scores of others in attacks in Brussels airport and a metro train last month.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Richard Balmforth

