Austria's Faymann wants euro zone bank union: paper

VIENNA (Reuters) - The euro zone needs an effective banking union to help master its debt crisis, and the first steps could be taken this year, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told a newspaper.

In an interview with Sunday paper Oesterreich, he also called for a common approach to managing sovereign debt and said he was optimistic the European Union would adopt a comprehensive financial transactions tax.

“The best consequence from the debt crisis would be a banking union with two main points: strong, independent bank supervision on the one hand and Europe-wide deposit guarantees on the other,” he said.

Asked what timeframe he had in mind for this, he said, “Autumn would be realistic for the supervision, and this would be the first necessary and logical step for a banking union.”

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said he believes a banking union could be in place within a year, but European paymaster Germany says it will not support one unless it is preceded by fiscal union in the euro zone.

Faymann, a Social Democrat who governs with conservative coalition partners, complained that many countries in Europe were unable to fund growth-generating measures, because they had to pay so much to service public debt.

Others such as Germany, Austria and the Netherlands are able to borrow at interest rates around 2 percent, he noted.

“That is why a common approach to debt service is so important,” he said, without being more specific.

The idea of mutualising euro zone debt is controversial. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out such a step, putting her at odds with French President Francois Hollande.

Faymann gave an upbeat assessment for prospects of adopting an EU-wide tax on financial transactions, another disputed concept in the region, saying he was optimistic the step would come.