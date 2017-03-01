FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Austria's foreign minister suggests halving number of EU commissioners
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 6 months ago

Austria's foreign minister suggests halving number of EU commissioners

Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria February 27, 2017.Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.

Kurz told Austrian media that commissioners should be appointed according to a rota system among the member states, reports confirmed by a foreign ministry spokesman, rather than every member state providing its own commissioner.

He also wants to strengthen the bloc's common foreign and security policy and support so-called EU battle groups in securing external border controls.

"The European Union is too weak at major issues and too dominant in minor segments," Kurz said.

The EU's chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, presents a white paper to the European Parliament on Wednesday on shoring up the bloc after Britain starts its withdrawal process.

Austria takes the EU Presidency for six months in July 2018.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.